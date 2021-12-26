I spent nearly £8,000 on 30 surgeries to look like Ricky Martin – now I look like him but don’t want to be him.

I spent nearly £8,000 on 30 surgeries to look like Ricky Martin, but I don’t want to be like him.

A MAN has revealed that he has spent nearly £8,000 on 30 cosmetic procedures to look like Ricky Martin.

Francisco Mariano Javier Ibanez, 33, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, has confessed to a plastic surgery addiction.

He explained that his desire to look like Ricky Martin began when people noticed a resemblance between him and the Puerto Rican singer.

“This started a long time ago, when they told me I had a Ricky Martin vibe,” Francisco explained.

“At first, I laughed it off, but then I started making changes, and the resemblance grew.”

“I got a photo of him, I realized that I liked him, and, like everything else in life, when I like something, I go for it,” he says.

Francisco, who previously stated that he was “born for television and cameras” and that he “feel[s]incredible” when people ask for a selfie in the street, now admits that he regrets changing his appearance to look like someone else.

“Now I am able to realise that the ideal thing is to be yourself, not someone else,” he said, despite having spent £7,290 on cosmetic procedures.

“However, I didn’t realize it for a long time.”

In a recent interview with Argentinian TV channel Cronica HD, the Ricky Martin impersonator admitted to his cosmetic surgery habit, saying, “I believe that addiction develops and then gets worse at some point in your life.”

Francisco was open about his mental state at the time of the procedures, saying, “When I started getting operations, I knew things were getting out of hand and that there was going to be a lot of trouble.”

Francisco is now a certified ontological coach with a neurosciences focus.

He appears to be a completely different person these days, but he previously admitted to reporters that after seven years of changes, he was still getting used to his new body.

He confessed after losing over 90 pounds on the Argentinian weight loss reality show ‘Cuestion de Peso’ (‘A Matter of Weight’) in 2018.

“When I went in, I had hypertension, high glucose, and muscle aches,” he told TeleShow at the time.

“Now that I’ve lost weight, nothing hurts anymore, and I don’t feel as bad as I used to.”

“However, such a drastic change in my life has scared me a little.

It’s been akin to starting over.

“It’s still difficult for me to adjust to my new body seven years later.”

“People tell me, ‘You are divine, look at what you used to be like,’ but…

