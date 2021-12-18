I spent six figures going to medical school to become a doctor, and now, thanks to Bitcoin, I make more than they do in a year.

I spent six figures in medical school to become a doctor, and now, thanks to Bitcoin, I make more in a year than they did.

A WOMAN has revealed that selling Bitcoin and NFTs has made her more money than being a doctor.

The woman, known online as juctyy, explained how she taught herself to trade and made over £100k selling NFTs.

In less than a week, the woman had taught herself what NFTs are and how to trade them.

The young woman is continuing her doctoral studies while also learning about investing and trading.

“You spend six years in medical school on your way to a six-figure salary, but then you sell one NFT for £117k and make more than doctors make in a year,” she said in one video.

Users wanted to know how it worked and what NFTs were, so they asked juctyy for help.

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are a type of data shared on a database that displays digital files such as images, videos, and audio.

Each NFT has a proof of ownership attached to it; the video can still be shared online as usual, but the file’s original data can be owned by an individual.

NFTs can be thought of as selling digital art; people have bought ‘viral videos’ to add to their art collections, and the most expensive NFT sold for over £52 million.

The woman revealed that she purchases her NFTs on Opensea and then creates a Metamask account, which is a cryptocurrency wallet.

She then purchases cryptocurrency in order to pay for the NFT, claiming that this is all you need to get started.

She also gives some recommendations for which NFTs to purchase, advising that you look for game features, art that people would actually buy, and that the company is transparent about who works there.

Some users seemed enthusiastic about trying NFT trading, while others were less so. One user wrote, “Ok but how did you make and sell one for 155k?”

“Thank you for the video!” wrote another user.

Check out this man’s five-minute millionaire status before the coin crashed for more money news.

Plus, when my ex came in, I was on a date with my sugar daddy and had to flee.

Meanwhile, a mother reveals how she saved over £350 by wrapping her children’s old toys and the items of her neighbors.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.