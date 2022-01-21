I spilt red wine all over my wedding gown at the reception, and everyone was amazed at how well I handled it.

ANY BRIDE WOULD BE DISAPPOINTED IF ON THEIR SPECIAL DAY, THEY RUINED THEIR WEDDING DRESS.

One woman, on the other hand, stunned everyone when she spilled red wine all over her dress.

Britt Van Nuland of the United States posted a video on her TikTok account, brittnewland, that has over three million views and has gone viral.

The bride, who hails from the United States, is also the founder of New Land Weddings, a company that assists brides-to-be in organizing and planning their dream weddings.

Britt married her middle school sweetheart, Chad, up a western Colorado mountain in 2021, and she had her own big day.

Britt designed her own wedding gown for the big day, but she spilled a glass of red wine down it during the reception.

Most brides would be mortified if they made such an error, but Britt’s response astounded users.

“Alright, anyone else have wedding fails they’d like to share?” she captioned the video.

Britt appears unfazed by the gaffe in the video, which was captured by a wedding guest.

“It’s like, so me though, it’s so me,” Britt says, pointing to the massive stain on her dress.

“It’s not a good day if my outfit doesn’t have ketchup or wine on it,” she says, smiling at the camera as she walks away.

Britt began her career as a wedding photographer after falling in love with weddings for over a decade.

She and her team now assist happy couples in planning and organizing their entire wedding day, from the theme to the flowers to the photography.

“The real question is why isn’t ur moh scrubbing you in the bathroom right now?” one user wondered. “Love the attitude about it though.”

“She dropped to her knees with a tied to go so fast,” Britt replied.

Users were taken aback by her response and praised her for her positive attitude.

“This bride has the best energy,” one user commented.

“At all costs, protect her.”

“With that great attitude, I’m sure she had a great time.”

Another user exclaimed, “That’s right there, wifey!”

“I love her energy,” said a third commentator.

“Make the best of it!”

