I stalked my ex-wife for hours, sleeping in the woods to stay close, but being arrested made me realize I was sick.

I stalked my ex-wife for hours, sleeping in the woods to stay close, but when I was arrested, I realized I was ill.

When police read her victim impact statement, which included the chilling phrase “I’m in genuine fear for my life,” Tom realized he’d been stalking his ex-wife.

The 29-year-old claims he had no idea what he was doing was wrong despite “constantly bombarding” the mother of his four children with calls and texts for months and “prowling” her house for hours at a time.

Now that he’s been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend two years of weekly counseling, Tom explains why he felt compelled to make his ex-wife’s life a living hell when their 12-year relationship came to an end.

Because most stalkers reoffend after being released from prison, Tom explains why he believes counseling is the best course of action.

Tom would visit his ex-wife’s house several times a day during the height of his stalking to ensure she wasn’t with anyone else.

“There was a time when I saw another guy go into the house,” he says in a new BBC Three documentary with Stacey Dooley.

“I went on a two-and-a-half-hour prowl of the house.”

“I’d try to get close enough to hear what was being said and see if there was a connection.”

“I’d listen from the tops of the doors and windows.”

“When they finally saw me, I dashed to the woods to hide.”

Tom, whose identity is kept a secret in the show, would go out there on a regular basis, sometimes going days without eating or drinking.

“I’d spent three days trying to figure out how to explain why I’d done what I’d done when they caught me,” he recalls.

Tom didn’t realize he was stalking his ex until he was in police custody and heard his statements.

“She said, ‘I’ve never felt like this before, but I’m in genuine fear for my life,” he recalls.

I’m inundated with phone calls and texts.’

“You don’t think about anything else when you’re messaging her; you only think about yourself, not how she’s feeling or anyone else.”

Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust launched a campaign in 2018 to treat stalkers rather than incarcerating them in order to prevent them from reoffending.

“Criminal perpetrators do not stop stalking with a criminal sentence alone,” according to a spokesperson in the documentary.

“Their sentences are typically brief, and they reoffend, either with the same victim or with someone else.

“We try to consider how to comprehend the behavior and have…

