I started a business with £25 when I was 18 years old; now I earn £12,000 per day and expect to make six figures in 2021.

I started a business with £25 when I was 18 years old; now I make £12,000 per day and expect to make six figures in 2021.

A TEN-YEAR-OLD has revealed how she started a business with £25 in lockdown and has grown it into a six-figure enterprise.

Totes for You, a fashion brand that creates slogan totes, hoodies, stationery, and prints, is run by Maisie Crompton, 19, who now has over 176,000 TikTok followers.

But, as Maisie explained in a recent YouTube video, while her company now allows her to buy a house, it started out small.

“I had just finished my A-levels and was working in Waitrose when the first lockdown happened,” Maisie says in the video.

“I was bored in my spare time and had an idea to start embroidering, and tote bags just came to me.”

“I didn’t know how to run a business, let alone a profitable one.”

“I started with £25 that I borrowed from my grandmother.

I spent £25 on needles, an embroidery hoop, embroidery thread, and tote bags on Amazon.”

Now she’s revealed how she made £12,000 in a single day and has a slew of orders on the way… plus she has big plans for 2022.

Maisie explains that she’d always loved sewing as a child and that it ‘came naturally’ to her, and that she spends up to three hours hand-embroiding each tote bag.

She launched her first ‘drop’ on Depop after sharing her journey on TikTok because there were no seller’s fees, and the bags sold out in under two minutes.

Maisie struggled to keep up with the demand, so she bought an embroidery machine, which allowed her to make a tote bag in ten minutes instead of three.

Maisie’s orders kept coming in after she launched her website in June, with her first month’s sales totaling £4,000 and her following steadily growing.

“I quit my supermarket job in September, which meant a lot to me and was a symbol of what I had accomplished,” she explained.

Maisie had expanded her product lines from totes to sweatshirts, hoodies, notebooks, prints, and planners by January of this year, bringing in five figures per month.

“Depending on the day,” she continued, “I get anywhere from six to thirty orders.”

Maisie explains that her successful business has caused her to rethink her life plans completely.

“It was a gap year for me.”

“Right now, I’m on a gap year, and I have no plans to go to university anytime soon,” she told her followers.

“I’m putting money aside so that I can buy a house.”

I’d rather not rent because I’ve noticed…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.