I started with an argument … a new video reveals the entire crisis of Mohamed Ramadan and Basem Samra

A number of social media activists, particularly Facebook, shared a new video clip of the crisis of the artist Mohamed Ramadan and the artist Bassem Samra, which was raised during the past days.

The video clip shows the full details of the incident, which started with a sharp discussion between Muhammad Ramadan and Bassem Samra during the wedding ceremony, but the first continued the singing link and was surrounded by a number of bodyguards “Body Guard”, and Samraa adhered to continuing to speak with “Ramadan” but a guard The latter prevented it, and friction occurred between them later.

Activists on various social networking sites had circulated a few days ago another video of the artist in the name of Samra, in which he appeared at the same wedding ceremony, which witnessed the fact that he paid the artist Mohamed Ramadan, which caused a crisis recently.

Basem Samra appeared in the video with one of the attendees who captured the video on the “selfie” method, and “Samra” speaks in the video jokingly saying: “The star of Egypt is just one”, and the person who appeared in the video says, “My brother, the star of Egypt,” he says: It says “Basem”, saying: “The star of Egypt, who is at night.”

This comes after the artist issued the name of Samra Trend Google, after his crisis with the artist Mohamed Ramadan, as the two parties entered a state of a friction with the words, against the background of a video clip that he collected between them in one of the joys and appears in the name of Samra as he encroaches on the second.

Hours after the circulation of the video, Mohamed Ramadan came out through the first channel of the “Ninth” program for the media, Wael El-Ibrashy, to respond strongly to the video, saying: “Bassem was not in his consciousness, even if he was in his consciousness, the North’s hands were ready”, in reference to the response to the attack on him.

Muhammad Ramadan’s statement came to ignite the crisis, as Bassem Samra went out of his silence to respond strongly to him through the program “Al-Hekaya” for the media Amr Adib, saying: “I cannot answer because I am a respected son of people, according to the invitation of the film 10 minutes. ..You say you are a number, I am a Horrick, and the verdict is clear to the public .. I am not on TV anybody who curses me and does not say to me, especially as for what remains for a small family.

He continued, saying: “I love Ramadan, but I do not know the Devil was driving him, nor er, I was embracing him while he was my brother … but I don’t know what a fool he is saying … I say, uh, I say to my mother and my sister, do they not hear this? I can show you … what you awake to yourself O my son. “