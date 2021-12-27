“I starved myself to get the world’s most famous six pack,” Peter Andre says, “but it made me so sick that my family was terrified.”

Peter Andre was famous for two things during the 1990s: his pop career and his immaculate six-pack.

Peter has now revealed that he went to great lengths behind the scenes to maintain his physique, including “starving” himself to death.

According to The Sun, the Mysterious Girl singer, 48, was so afraid of looking fat that he refused to eat in the days leading up to any red carpet event.

“I used to do this thing where I’d starve myself before a show,” Peter explained.

I wanted to make sure that I looked good in my suit.

I’d gorge myself for days afterward.

“I had such a dysfunctional relationship with food.”

Peter’s ripped physique made him a pop pin-up, and he stripped off and danced in a waterfall in the video for his 1996 hit Mysterious Girl, which made him a global celebrity.

But the pressure to maintain his toned appearance soon entrapped him, and his family was shocked at the lengths he went to.

“Back in the day, I was really trim, but I was always sick because I had no body fat at all,” Peter explained.

“I was keeping a close eye on everything I ate.”

I didn’t have any fat in my food, no oil, no butter, just egg whites, you know, doing what I thought was right.

“I’d be completely ripped and constantly exercise, but I’d be sick all of the time.”

I was constantly exhausted and drained.

My brothers began to tell me that I was sick every time they saw me.

“It was exhausting, and by the time I was in my thirties, I didn’t want to do it any longer,” Peter said. But when he stopped starving himself, he went in the opposite direction, gaining weight quickly for the first time in his life.

But that made him even more miserable, so he tried the Atkins diet to lose weight again, which involves eating fats but no carbohydrates.

It was effective.

When he stopped dieting, however, he gained weight again.

Peter said it took him until his forties to realize that fad diets don’t work and that the only way to stay in shape is to eat a balanced diet in moderation, with no foods off limits.

“I eat the same thing all year, and I’m confident enough to do things on the spur of the moment if I’m asked,” he said.

I don’t get all worked up and think to myself, “I need to starve…”

