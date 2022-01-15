I texted a guy the morning after our date to thank him for a great night, and what happened next took my breath away.

I texted a guy the morning after our date to express my gratitude for a wonderful evening – I couldn’t believe what happened next.

Texting to express gratitude for a fun night out is the polite thing to do.

The response, however, came as a surprise to one woman, given that the bloke was sitting on her sofa when he sent it.

“When I had a tinder date stay over andamp; got so drunk I texted him saying thanks for a good night and he replies I’m still on your sofa, I put you to bed,” Zoe Chaplin wrote on a video on TikTok.

Viewers praised the man’s decency, with one commenting, “Tbh respect to him for staying on the sofa and not your bed!”

“There aren’t many men who would do the same,” Zoe admitted.

“Please tell me you’re going on a second date with him and plan on keeping him?” another person inquired, to which Zoe replied, “this was a while ago, we dated for a bit but we eventually went our separate ways haha.”

Someone else added, “Too funny.”

“So embarrassing going down stairs to him on the sofa,” Zoe wrote, admitting she was embarrassed by the situation.

Another woman said, “My kinda night,” to which Zoe replied, “Too much wine!”

“He seems ok at first to me for being respectful,” someone else wrote, “just be careful and take your time with fellas and you will be fine,sorry for being dad-ish but I’ve got girls your age.”

She replied, “You’re absolutely correct.”

“I’ve learned from my mistakes and put myself in ridiculous situations.”

“I wouldn’t do it again because it was a long time ago.”

In the meantime, try out these raunchy tricks to make this your best sex year yet.

This woman ended her Tinder date by responding with the incorrect voice note.

And to get her boyfriend to answer her FaceTime call, this woman pretended to be kidnapped.