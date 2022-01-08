I texted my dead sister’s number, and the response was so cruel that I couldn’t believe it.

I texted my dead sister’s number and was astounded by the response I received; it was so cruel.

AFTER texting her dead sister’s number, a grieving woman was left devastated by the cruel response she received.

Faith Sidman took to TikTok to share the rude response she got from the new owner of her sister’s phone number.

She explained that she would occasionally text her sister’s phone number for comfort, but she never expected a response.

Faith had written, “Thinking about u a lot today,” in her most recent message.

“I love you,” says the emoji, which is followed by a butterfly and a purple heart.

Faith was surprised to receive a rather blunt response more than two weeks after she first sent the message.

The sender wrote, “You have the wrong number.”

“I’m sorry, my sister passed away two years ago and I still text her now and then, I thought the number was out of service,” Faith responded.

I’m not going to text anymore.’

The sender then added, seemingly without compassion, “This was a business, please stop texting.”

Faith, on the other hand, saw a silver lining in the situation, captioning her video, “At least I got to see her face pop up on my phone one last time:-)”

The video has over 1.6 million views and thousands of comments from viewers who were shocked by the ‘cold-hearted’ responses.

“How could someone be so cold?” one wrote.

“Please accept my apologies, hun.”

“All they had to do was block you so you could keep texting or at the very least explain nicely,” another concurred.

“People are so cruel, I’m so sorry hun,” a third person said.