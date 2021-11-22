I texted my still-in-love ex for a dare, and he responded, forever changing my life.

I texted my still-in-love ex for a dare, and he responded, and it’s forever changed my life.

When a woman sent Taylor Swift lyrics to ‘the one that got away,’ he actually replied, she got a lot more than she bargained for.

Laleh texted her ex-boyfriend the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s “Enchanted,” and was surprised to receive a very romantic response.

She posted the video to her Tiktok account along with a description of what happened.

“Please don’t be in love with someone else,” she texted her ex.

At first, the ex didn’t take her seriously and replied, “… wrong person?”

“Please don’t have anyone waiting on you,” Laleh continued, texting the song’s lyrics.

The ex, who had no idea these were pop song lyrics, enthusiastically responded.

“Can you tell me where you are and if I can come to you? I’m sorry I couldn’t say it before.”

But, he responded, “I’ve always loved you.”

Commenters were enthralled by the romantic story, which she ended with a short clip of him walking through the door.

“Is this… a sign?” one commenter wondered, while another exclaimed, “Why can’t this happen to me?! Omg please tell me he came to you.”

For her curious viewers, Laleh created a follow-up video.

“I didn’t get any sleep last night.”

In no way.

“Right now, a million things are going through my head,” she explained.

“So here’s the thing: he came over last night,” she explained after she texted him.

“We discussed a lot, but he had to leave because it was so late.”

I told him he had to leave because he had arrived so late.

“I also needed to be alone with my thoughts.”

Fortunately, Laleh and her love interest’s story does not end there, as she stated that she had plans to see him for dinner that night and would keep her followers up to date.

Check out how far one woman went to catch her cheating boyfriend for more relationship news.

Plus, a wedding planner spills the beans on the worst bridezillas she’s ever encountered.

Meanwhile, I gave birth to my best friend’s child, only to discover that the father was my husband.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]