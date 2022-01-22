‘I Think I Just Said It Wrong,’ Selena Gomez clarified her 2021 comment about retiring from music.

‘I Think I Just Said It Wrong,’ Selena Gomez clarified her 2021 remark about retiring from music.

Selena Gomez’s fans, known as Selenators, were left wondering about the Grammy nominee’s singing career in 2021.

During a recent interview, the 29-year-old expressed interest in retiring from music.

Her comments, however, have since been retracted.

In an April 2021 Vogue cover interview, Gomez admitted to having doubts about her musical career’s future.

She’d only released her Spanish album Revelación a month prior to the interview, which has since earned her a Grammy nomination.

As Gomez explained, it’s difficult for her to keep releasing songs when her music isn’t “enough” for some people no matter what she does.

“It’s difficult to continue doing music when people don’t take you seriously,” she said.

“I’ve had moments where I’ve wondered, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ was the best song I’ve ever released, and it wasn’t enough for some people.”

She went on to say that she’d give it another shot before retiring from music.

“I think a lot of people enjoy my music, and for that, I’m grateful; for that, I keep going,” she said. “But I think the next time I do an album, it’ll be different,” she added.

I’d like to give it one last shot before I retire from music.”

REVELACIN is now available on Amazon https:t.coy9Ld5DVKfYpic.twitter.comVjkKPYIdVg

Gomez told USA Today that she doesn’t see herself ever completely retiring from music while promoting her latest film, the animated comedy Hotel Transylvania: Hotel Transformania.

In January 2022, she told the publication, “I think I just said it wrong,” referring to her Vogue interview.

“My idea of retirement isn’t that I’ll be gone indefinitely.”

It’s just that I’m planning on taking a long break from music.”

The Dead Don’t Die actress went on to say that while she may stop releasing music for mass consumption, she will not stop making music “personally.”

“I believe I’ll always be making and performing music.”

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to collaborate on some side projects,” she added.

“All I want to do right now is take a step back, but I’m not going to do that anytime soon.”

Thank you to @youtubemusic for releasing the 999 video!