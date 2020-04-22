“I think it’s important to put your money where your mouth is.”

Hunter McGrady, a pioneer in the modeling industry and an icon of body positivity, has launched QVC, her own fashion line called All Worthy.

McGrady catapulted himself into the spotlight after he appeared in Sports Illustrateds 2017 swimsuit edition as her “Curviest Model Ever” in size 16. Her love for modeling actually comes from her childhood. “I grew up in business, whether it was my mother as a model or my father as an actor. I looked at my mother’s model photos and was just always in love with her. She told me stories like “Hunter, we’ve never had that.” [a popular] Oversize [model]. That was a big reason why I wanted to get involved and be part of it, ”McGrady told Yahoo Life.

McGrady created the viral hashtag #AllWorthy on Instagram in 2017 to promote body acceptance. Since then she has been an advocate of size inclusion in media and fashion and uses her platform to expose misunderstandings about oversize and to show the beauty in all bodies.

Now McGrady is on a mission to spread her message of radical self-love even further with her very first fashion line of the same name: All Worthy. McGrady was founded in cooperation with QVC, a leading company in the introduction of size, clothing, accessories and shoe brands. McGrady said the union felt like a natural fit from the start.

“When I met [QVC]I told them my vision and they told me their vision of what they were looking for – and it was like love at first sight, ”she explains. “They were really wonderful with me and gave me creative domination and they put so much trust in me. It was just an honor. ”

McGrady notes, “I don’t have the luxury of walking down 5th Avenue or Soho and going to a store and finding my size. I want all the things I see in the window, I want all the fabulous things that I see these stores but they just don’t offer it, so I took matters into my own hands and said, “Well, I’ll just make it.”

Everything worthy, celebrates everyone. The brand is available from XXS to 5X and offers high-quality parts that are not only suitable for a variety of body types, but also make people feel good. Even better: all models are available in every size.

“I have always said that I dream of a world where I and all my friends of all sizes can go to a store or shop online and buy the same item of clothing in every style and in the same expected size. And because that was a dream of mine, I wanted to contribute to it in every possible way, ”says McGrady.

The line was designed from the point of view of oversize and shows pieces that McGrady and her followers always wanted to be in their size, but could never find. “I was inspired by women who feel they are not being heard in this world, and especially by oversized women who really don’t have the opportunity to wear things they want to wear. It’s just not being offered to them, ”she says.

McGrady adds, “I can’t go out and talk about inclusiveness and how important inclusivity is, and then a line has to come out and not be inclusive. I think it’s important to put your money where your mouth is, and that was just something I was not ready to compromise. “

One of these outstanding pieces is the full-length All Worthy Hunter McGrady Stretch Crepe Jumpsuit. It has a heart-shaped neckline and a belt with a waist belt that emphasizes curves. “We have overalls that I absolutely love. It’s like something I’ve been wanting for so long. I’m 6 feet tall and can never find anything my length, ”explains McGrady.

In addition to its robust size range, the All Worthy fashion line also takes height into account by offering the parts in dainty, regular and long lengths. This attention to detail shows how committed McGrady is to providing a fun shopping experience for everyone and clothing that makes them “feel like the best version of themselves,” she says.

Ultimately, McGrady hopes All Worthy will show other designers and fashion houses the importance and need for clothing, including size. She says: “It is time for us to live in a world in which [people of all sizes] everyone can buy exactly the same thing because, contrary to popular belief, many women are proud of it [their] Body, want to show it and feel comfortable in them. “

This article was paid for by QVC and created by Yahoo Life’s custom content team. Yahoo Life editors were not involved in the creation of this content.