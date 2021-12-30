‘I Thought I Was Going to Die,’ Benedict Cumberbatch says of performing onstage at a Pink Floyd concert.

‘I Thought I Was Going to Die,’ Benedict Cumberbatch says of singing onstage at a Pink Floyd concert.

Benedict Cumberbatch is a legendary actor with a wide range of roles.

He has a big year ahead of him, with films like The Power of the Dog and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Certain aspects of performance, however, terrify the A-list actor.

Cumberbatch recalls being terrified while performing a section of “Comfortably Numb” on stage at a Pink Floyd show.

Before taking the stage at the Pink Floyd concert, Cumberbatch was an English actor whose work spanned a variety of mediums.

He began acting in 2001, and his portrayal of George Tesman in Hedda Gabler earned him an Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Supporting Role.

Cumberbatch would go on to win two more Olivier Awards for his work in the theatre.

The actor transitioned to television, where he received critical acclaim for roles like Sherlock Holmes in the show Sherlock.

With films like Atonement and War Horse, Cumberbatch made his mark in the film industry.

Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Doctor Strange and Spider-Man: No Way Home is perhaps his most well-known role to date.

@PinkFloyd’s David Gilmour joined Benedict Cumberbatch on stage to perform “Comfortably Numb”: https:t.cog1Wj2SgLxEpic.twitter.comeM8dWgIOYZ

Cumberbatch, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, and Jared Leto were all interviewed by the Los Angeles Times about their big films this year.

Cumberbatch discussed his time on Netflix’s The Power of the Dog as well as the pressures of singing live.

He recalled a terrifying experience involving live vocals of his own.

“It wouldn’t be called singing, but it was the closest I’ve ever come to having a heart attack: I stepped [onstage]at the very end of a Pink Floyd show, and David Gilmour persuaded me to come on and do the Roger Waters part in ‘Comfortably Numb,’ which is, as you know, hardly singing, but I was wondering where the crash team was, because I just thought I was going to die,” Cumberbatch said.

Cumberbatch’s performance as Phil Burbank in The Power of the Dog has garnered him a slew of awards nominations.

Writer-director Jane Campion assists the actor in nuanced portrayal of his abrasive character.

Many award experts believe he will win the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance.

The actor has already been nominated for Best…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.