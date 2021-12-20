I thought I was having ‘period pains,’ but I was actually in labor at Christmas – I had no idea I was pregnant, so I drank wine and took the pill.

I thought I was having ‘period pains,’ but I was actually in labor at Christmas – I had no idea I was expecting, so I drank wine and took the pill.

WOMAN WHO BELIEVED SHE HAD GAINED WEIGHT DURING THE NATIONAL LOCKDOWN reveals how she gave birth to a surprise baby.

Because she was on the pill and had periods, Rebecca Goddard, 31, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, had no idea she was pregnant.

Rebecca was lying in bed in December 2020, just one week before Christmas, when she heard a loud ‘pop’ between her legs and realized she was in labor.

Rebecca was rushed to the hospital and gave birth to Holly, her 11-month-old daughter, two hours later.

“During the pandemic, like everyone else across the country, I found solace in wine and sweets,” Rebecca says, shocked.

“I became chubbier in the face and my stomach felt podgy very quickly.”

“However, I mistook it for lockdown weight.”

“I was hysterical and shocked when I went into labor.”

“I still can’t believe I was nine months pregnant and had no idea.”

Rebecca was a single mother to four children in March 2020: Ruby-May, 11, Tilly, nine, Luke, seven, and Blake, two.

That month, she started dating someone on the side.

“As having another baby was the last thing on my mind, I always practiced safe sex,” the stay-at-home mom says.

“My date and I weren’t serious at all, and things fizzled out after a few months.”

“Fortunately, no resentment was expressed.

I was simply a harried mother.”

Weeks passed, and the United Kingdom remained in a state of emergency due to the Coronavirus pandemic in June 2020.

“I started snacking way more than usual because I was bored out of my mind,” Rebecca says.

“I’d have a glass of wine and some pink panther wafers,” she says.

“I’d never had a sweet tooth before, but I was chowing down on a packet every week.”

“Having another child was the last thing on my mind, so I always practiced safe sex.”

“After a while, I realized I’d gained weight.”

“My face was puffy, and my tummy was a little podgy as well.”

“Like everyone else, I just thought I’d pack on some lockdown pounds.”

Rebecca hosted an eighth birthday party for her daughter, Tilly, later that month, after the lockdown was lifted.

“My family and friends were together for the first time in ages,” Rebecca says.

“That day, I drank a lot of white wine and had a great time.”

Rebecca went shopping with a friend a week before Christmas in December 2020, months later.

“As we were walking back home, my back started killing me,” Rebecca says.

“I was pushing Blake, my youngest son, up a hill in his pram.”

“I inquired of my…”

