I thought I was on the best date ever – until we started kissing, and I got ‘the ick’ right away.

UNTIL the man revealed his peculiar kissing style, one woman thought she was on the best date of her life.

Christianna Burkee was ecstatic that she and her date had such chemistry until he started speaking to her in a baby voice out of nowhere.

Christinna said on her TikTok account that it was her first date with the man and that everything was going well until they were driving home.

“Hello and welcome back to stories that should be fictional but have actually happened to me in real life,” she wrote on Twitter, using the handle @christianna_burkee.

For this one, you’ll want to take a seat.”

“I was out on a date with this guy, and everything was going swimmingly.

“The conversation was incredible, the connection was fantastic, and the sexual chemistry was palpable,” she continued.

The woman explained that the date began in a “sexy little cocktail lounge” before returning to the man’s car so he could drive her home.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

The date had taken a turn for the worse at this point.

“We had a little poo-poo kissing time in his car.”

Which I adore, and I’m having a great time kissing him,” she explained.

“Then he grabs my face and pulls away, looking me dead in the eyes, and says (in a squeaky baby voice) ‘oh does baby like it when daddy kisses.’ I was like what is going on,” she continued.

The woman backed away and made it clear that she didn’t want to talk about babies, but he persisted.

“Not at all,” says the speaker.

NO, I didn’t know what to do, so I asked, ‘do you think we could use voices within our age bracket?’ He said, ‘lol ya, no problem,’ so we just go back to normal kissing,’ she explained.

“Five minutes later, ‘oh, does baby like it when baby kisses?’ NO Are you physically losing it? Do you have a hole in your head where your brain cells are leaking?” Christianna continued.

The woman was desperate to get out of the situation, so she told her date she had to use the restroom and asked him to drive her home.

The video has received over 702k views, and TikTok users have been quick to leave comments.

One person commented, “The amount of secondhand embarrassment I felt as this story progressed.”

“Noooooo girl, I’m as dry as the Sahara desert just listening to this story, I can’t even imagine being in the moment,” another said.

“With this one, the ICK is real,” a third remarked.

Continuing with the strange…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.