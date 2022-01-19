I thought I’d met the man of my dreams, but when he shared his most prized possession with me, I realized I’d made a mistake.

I thought I’d found the man of my dreams, but when he shared his most prized possession with me, I realized I’d made a mistake.

A WOMAN has revealed the moment her Bumble experience went sour.

She claimed that the man she was getting along with showed her his prized possession, which made her want to stop speaking with him right away.

“One of the strangest experiences I’ve ever had, just like messaging someone on a dating app,” the woman said in a video shared to her TikTok page, “was when I was living in New York City a couple years ago [and]I matched with this guy.”

After a week of talking, she explained that she thought the man was “super nice,” and he asked for her phone number.

“I gave him my phone number, and we began having these really long, intimate, flirty phone calls every night,” she recalled.

Unfortunately, when they were video chatting at midnight and he said he had something to show her, things went wrong.

“And he pulls a framed Care Bears poster from under his bed – this man is 36 – which isn’t the strange part.

“What was strange was that he said, ‘They signed it,'” she said.

In the caption of her video, the woman asked if she was “being too judgmental,” and the internet seemed to agree.

One person sarcastically remarked, “The absolute flex.”

“This is top-notch entertainment.

“Not in a million years could I have predicted where this would end up,” wrote another viewer.

“I mean, he obviously knows it’s not something you bring up right away, but he knew it had to be addressed?” remarked another amused observer.

“When it comes to guys you meet online, that’s not possible,” one user said in response to her question about being judgmental.

Following the show-and-tell, the woman made it clear that she and the Bumble match did not begin a relationship.

Similarly, other women claimed that they dumped men after they acted in ways that they didn’t like.

One woman claimed she dumped a man after he took her to the mall and showed her outfits that he prefers women to wear.

Another woman claims she ended her relationship with someone after he pushed her physical boundaries and then sucked her thumb.

