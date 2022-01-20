I thought it would be fine if I only used four drops of fake tan on my face… learn from my mistakes.

I only used four drops of fake tan on my face, thinking it would be fine… learn from my mistakes.

A MORTIFIED woman revealed her ultimate tanning fail, demonstrating how much a few drops of fake tan can change your appearance.

Lauren, a TikTok user, shared what happened when she applied four drops of fake tan to her face, and the reaction was hilarious.

“Someone said I looked like Donald Trump, and it makes me wheeze,” she said.

Lauren said she used four drops on her face, two on each cheek, and wasn’t expecting the results to be so dramatic.

“Honestly, I don’t know because it looked so bad,” Lauren said when asked how to apply the drops.

“In the end, I had to scrub my face.”

Her harsh tan lines on her forehead were removed with an exfoliating cloth.

“I scrubbed the crap out of my hairline and it looks pretty good now,” she says.

She said she used the applicator to apply the tan directly to her face, two drops on each cheek.

“I was trying to get tanned, probably thinking it wouldn’t take much, but they want me to keep buying their product, so I’m sure I had to use a lot,” she explained.

“Now that I’ve exfoliated, I think it looks pretty nice.”

Tanologist recommends using one to twelve drops, as well as mixing the drops with moisturizer, which Lauren failed to do.

The video received 3.1 million views, and many commenters admitted to making the same error as Lauren.

One viewer wrote, “LITERALLY ME TWO DAYS AGO,” while another said, “The way this was actually me this morning after putting five drops on last night.”

