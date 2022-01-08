I told a Tinder date I had seven children – and was so taken aback by his reaction that I’ve officially given up on men.

When a mother told her Tinder date that she had seven children, he was shocked.

Katie, a TikTok user, revealed that she was using the dating app for the first time, and she shared her conversation with one man in particular.

Things got off to a good start when the guy complimented her on her “amazing eyes” and then proceeded to tell her where he worked and that he had a son from a previous relationship.

He then proceeded to ask Katie about herself, and she revealed that she worked as a waitress in Newcastle to accommodate her children’s schedules.

“I’m a mum to 7 children and also a nan to 1, 5 children still at home, got my own house and car… I’ve been single for just over 2 years now and just came on here to see what happens really,” she continued.

And it’s at this point that things start to go wrong, because the guy clearly doesn’t like what he’s read.

“7 f***ing kids, are you kidding?” he responds.

“No one would message you if you didn’t mention it in your bio.”

Women like you, f***ing sl**, are the ones who give the rest of us a bad name.”

Katie was horrified and reacted quickly to defend herself against his cruel remarks.

“Wow, why the hatred? I understand why people don’t accept it, but there’s no need to be rude and talk down to me like that!! (sic),” she said.

She went on to say that she doesn’t expect anyone to take her kids because they have their own fathers, and that she would appreciate it if he did not contact her again.

“Learn to respect others lmao you need to learn to respect yourself love!” the Tinder match responds.

“And DADS NOT DADDY, there’s another issue with you f***ing w**** offering your h*** to anyone who will take it.”

He ends his tirade of abuse by making some obscene remarks about Katie’s private parts.

Katie admitted she’d ‘given up’ on the app after the experience, which was unsurprising given her mood.

The video has since gone viral, garnering over 100,000 views and thousands of comments from Katie’s supporters.

“I dread to think how he treats his exes if that’s how he treats a stranger,” one person wrote.

“It takes a real woman to have seven kids,” another agreed, adding, “You are truly amazing and strong.”

“No one deserves to be treated like that,” a third wrote. “Ignore the little boy.”