I told my best friend about our new baby’s name, and she said she’s going to name her son the same, despite the fact that she’s not even expecting.

A DISAPPOINTED mother-to-be explained that she told her friend the name they had chosen for their baby, only for her to respond by saying she had always liked that name and that if she has a boy, she will name him the same.

The woman stated that she and her husband had considered a variety of names but that Miles was the only one on which they could agree.

However, when the pregnant woman told her friend, the friend explained that she had always intended to use that name if she had a son and that they would just have to share the same name.

“We were discussing whether I’d have a boy or a girl this time (I’m 20 weeks pregnant) and then we got onto the subject of names a while back when we were out with friends,” the woman explained.

“I said for a boy, we’re having a hard time coming up with a name we like, and the only name I think I like is Miles.”

“One of my friends exclaimed, ‘No, you can’t do that! That’s the only name I like, and that’s what I’m going to call ours if we have a boy!’ (They’re planning to start trying for a baby once they’ve moved out together) – she was serious, and I laughed it off, telling her she’d probably have another girl anyway and not to worry.”

“In any case, it’s a boy,” says the narrator.

So far, Miles is the only name we really like, but there’s still time to come up with more.

“We recently went out to eat, and Dfriend brought up the name question again, and I joked, ‘Oh you don’t want to know!’

“And she asked if it was Miles, and she looked disappointed, but quickly added, ‘They’ll have to have the same name then, so don’t moan if I choose it too!’

“Although I wouldn’t mind if she had a boy with the same name, I almost feel like I’ve taken it away from her and feel bad about it; she’s such a lovely person who would go out of her way for anyone, so I’m worried she’ll just put on a happy face while resenting my decision.”

Mumsnet members were quick to weigh in with their thoughts.

“No one owns a name,” one said, “but your friend appears to be determined to try.”

Don’t feel bad about it – you were the one who brought it up.”

“I believe they’ll have to share a name,” another said.

If it’s the only name that either of you likes.

“Since she isn’t pregnant yet, she may never have a son, you…

