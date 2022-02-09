I told my six-year-old husband that I was lesbian; we live together, but it’s awkward because we have similar tastes in women.

I told my six-year-old husband that I’m a lesbian; we live together, but it’s awkward because we have similar tastes in women.

After six years of marriage, a woman revealed to her husband that they have the same taste in women.

In 2020, Wilmington, North Carolina delivery driver Nicolette Popa, 26, told her husband Ryan, 27, a civil servant, that she was only attracted to women.

Instead of fighting over the unexpected news, the couple took to TikTok to explain why they’ve decided to stay together so they can continue co-parenting their two children, Jace, five, and Lay, four.

The couple responded to the most frequently asked questions about their relationship, revealing that they are still married after two years.

And, when asked if they have similar tastes in women, they said, “Mostly, yes!”

Many people praised the couple for their positive attitude toward the split in the comments section.

“I love it when people normalize romantic relationships ending but maintaining friendships, especially when there are children involved,” exclaimed one.

“Honestly, I don’t see why it doesn’t work,” said another.

“You two are amazing and fortunate.”

“Actual co parenting goals!” wrote a third, while a fourth agreed: “I love this so much!!!!!”

“I think that’s amazing that not only y’all can get along for the kids but that he respects you coming out,” said another.

When it came to the comments, however, not everyone was as enthusiastic.

“Why stay married then?” one inquired, and Nicolette responded, “Why not?”

“Just like Mama always said,” Nicolette said to the trolls.

Don’t say anything at all if you don’t have anything nice to say.”

