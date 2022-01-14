I took my daughter to the salon for highlights and was thrown out – they ruined her hair, but people say I’m the one who made the mistake.

I took my daughter to a salon for highlights and was thrown out – they ruined her hair, but people say I’m the one who made a mistake.

It’s almost a rite of passage for teenage girls to dye their hair a questionable color, whether or not their parents approve.

Dr Steph, a TikTok user, decided that if she was going to let her daughter highlight her hair, she should let her do it properly at a salon.

The 70,000-follower social media star took her daughter to Four One Five hair salon near their Auckland home earlier this month.

The mother began a viral video with a comparison of what her daughter had requested versus how she left the salon in a video that has received over 500k views.

Dr. Steph blasted the “worst hairdresser ever,” saying her teen had been looking forward to the appointment for the entire lockdown.

However, the hairdresser claims to have discovered nits in the teen’s hair halfway through the appointment and had to call it off.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“They just stopped everything because they found the head lice,” the mother raged. “They said they couldn’t even put a brush through her hair because they found the head lice.”

“I basically said to her,” he continued.

‘You’re leaving the salon now, so put your hair up.’

The mother shared a photo of her daughter’s hair when they were evicted, zooming in on her long, matted, and wet locks.

He mother claimed she refused to pay for the appointment because it had been abruptly cut short.

The salon responded by saying they wouldn’t be able to fix her hair the next day unless they paid for it right away.

Furthermore, the doctor claimed that when they returned home, she couldn’t find any nits in her daughter’s hair.

Needless to say, the video sparked heated debate in the comments section, with many users siding with SALON.

“I believe the hairdresser had the right to stop if they had other customers,” one responded.

“Agreed, it’s not ideal, but she had nits, not the hairdresser’s fault.”

Another wrote, “Why would you ruin a business like this? Over hair that they offered to fix?” while another accused the mother of “dragging them through the mud.”

“I am a hairdresser, and we were always taught that if you notice lice halfway through, you just finish – you can’t let someone walk out like that,” a fourth said, speaking from experience.

The hairdresser responded to the viral video with a now-deleted video in which she shared her side of the story.

“I didn’t,” she explained.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.