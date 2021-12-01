‘I took my employer to a work tribunal for menopause discrimination, and I hope this serves as an example to others.’

‘I took my employer to a work tribunal for menopause discrimination, and I hope that it serves as an example to others.’

More and more women are turning to the law to force their bosses to consider menopausal symptoms and to combat discrimination that can have a negative impact on their careers.

According to data from the HM Courts and Tribunals Service, there has been an increase in women taking their employers to court over menopause-related discrimination.

In recent years, the number of employment tribunals centered on the menopause has risen dramatically.

In the last nine months of 2018, menopause was mentioned five times, but in the first six months of 2021, it was mentioned ten times.

Such incidents are still uncommon, but they are occurring much more frequently than in the past.

People going through menopause at work, according to Lynda Bailey, co-founder of Talking Menopause, an organization that helps workplaces raise awareness of menopause among employees, have had “a bad deal” up until now.

“Their symptoms have been dismissed, they’ve been the punchline to many jokes, and they’ve been told to just get on with it.

Those who are experiencing symptoms want to stay at work because it helps them feel better, and many have worked hard to get to where they want to be.

“Due to their hormones, no one wants to give it up.”

This is why we’re seeing an increase in employment tribunals – people are feeling more confident and indignant about being treated unfairly because of a natural life health event over which they have little control at times.”

One of the women who has filed a claim against her employer is Maria Rooney, a 40-year-old childcare social worker employed by Leicester City Council.

She claimed that her menopausal anxiety and depression were ignored, and that the menopausal symptoms she was experiencing had a significant and long-term negative impact on her ability to carry out daily activities.

She was signed off sick due to perimenopausal symptoms and work-related stress.

“It was horrible,” she says, “because I was a level-three social worker, which meant I was working in partnership with the police on some very high-profile, complex, high-risk cases.”

“I couldn’t get my words out in these big meetings with 20 people, forgetting people’s names.”

I was embarrassed, and some people were making fun of me.

I was suffering from chronic fatigue and was completely exhausted from a lack of sleep.

