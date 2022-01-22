(‘I Took That [First] Paycheck and Ran Straight to Forever 21’) Lucy Hale: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

It’s no surprise that a Pretty Little Liar has some secrets, but Lucy Haleis is spilling the beans to Us Weekly exclusively, revealing information that even her most ardent fans are unaware of.

Despite the fact that the Hating Game actress, 32, began working in television as a teenager (scroll down for more on that role), she said it took her a long time to find her calling.

“As a kid, I tried soccer, gymnastics, and cheerleading,” Hale told Us.

“None of them were my calling,” says the narrator.

However, it wasn’t theater that drew her in.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life until I started taking voice lessons.”

“Music led to acting,” recalled the Tennessee native.

When Hale isn’t acting in series like Ragdoll, a thriller currently streaming on AMC(plus), or starring in films like February’s Big Gold Brick, the Almay brand ambassador enjoys staying active.

“I try to fit in some sort of exercise on a daily basis,” she added.

“Pilates, yoga, SoulCycle, strength training, and hiking are just a few examples.”

Hale isn’t just obstructing her progress.

The Katy Keene alum revealed that she has a lofty goal in mind — 26.2 miles, to be precise.

“I’ve never run a marathon,” says the runner.

“It’s only a half,” Hale explained, “but it’s on my bucket list to do a full one.”

Her routines, however, aren’t all that healthy.

“Sleeping all night with the TV on,” she admitted, is one of her worst habits.

“It’s just a feeling of security.”

When she wants to unwind, she reads books like Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Reid Jenkins, which she recently finished, and drinks iced coffee with oat milk and honey.

1st.

A red lip is one of my favorite things to wear.

Treat Yourself by Almay Lip Vibes is my favorite.

It’s the same color I was wearing in The Hating Game.

2. If you’re looking for a

I was homeschooled through high school and earned my GED at the age of 17.

3. If you want to be more formal,

Whatever time I have to get up in the morning, I always get up an hour earlier so I can start my day slowly.

4. Inventive+ paraphrase

I’m a solitary individual.

5. Make a list.

I wouldn’t be acting if I wasn’t in it.

