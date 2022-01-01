‘I tried bacon from Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Tesco, and Waitrose, and one of them tasted like salty leather,’ says the author.

Bacon will almost certainly appear in your diet if you eat meat.

A deliciously salty, crispy rasher nestled between slices of soft fresh bread is hard to beat for carnivores – and the meaty treat has been known to tempt even the most hardened vegetarians back to the dark side.

Writer Lea Dzifa Seeberg is a big fan of the humble greasy indulgence and set out to find the best – and worst – in the city for MyLondon.

“The only thing that could get me up on a weekend when I was a teenager was the smell of bacon,” she says.

“And because my mother quickly realized that the only way she’d see me was if she fried bacon every weekend, she did so.”

“As a result, I consider myself to be quite the aficionado.”

“My love for bacon has never wavered, even though I’ve grown up and moved out.”

To find out which one won, Lea bought single packs of unsmoked back bacon from Waitrose, Tesco, Lidl, and Sainsbury’s.

In the battle of supermarket bacons, her verdict is as follows:

£1.50

“I had no trouble frying this bacon and was as a result hopeful for its future performance,” Lea concluded.

“In my opinion, the first sign of success is bacon that does not stick to the pan.

“I was correct.”

“Rather than being the entire personality of this bacon, salt took a back seat here to allow the actual flavor to shine through.

“And what a wonderful flavor it was.

“This bacon was a winner because it was meaty, full, bold, and clearly derived from a real pig.”

Lea’s score is 55.

£2.25 price

“Waitrose’s bacon was nearly identical to Tesco’s in every way except price,” Lea concluded.

“The thinly sliced slices were perfectly fried and reeked like something that would make Homer Simpson run in a heartbeat.

“With a flavor that could only come from a prize pig, this slice could have been unbeatable.”

“However, I must deduct a point for the cost.”

“At £2.25 for a single pack, this was blatant robbery.”

Lea got a 45 out of 100.

£1.25

“Sainsbury’s bacon wasn’t exactly user friendly,” Lea concluded.

“As soon as it touched the pan, it disintegrated into a.

