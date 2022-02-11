I tried for a baby on purpose when I was 15 – I’m now a mother of three at the age of 21, I’m trolled, but I’ll be chilling in my 30s.

MUM-OF-THREE Amber Castle, 21, said she was “ready to be a mother” and planned to give birth to her first child on March 15th.

The mother of two daughters explained that she doesn’t regret starting her family so young because she’ll be able to relax in her 30s when other parents are just starting out.

She frequently posts videos of herself on TikTok discussing her story.

“Why did I plan my pregnancy at 1516?” she asked in one of them.

“I was ready to be a mother,” she explained.

“Yeah, I planned her at 16,” she said in another video, “but… at least I’ll be chilling in my 30s.”

Amber, a social media influencer, is showing no signs of slowing down, as she plans to use IVF to have a baby boy.

She explained that she only intended to have two children, but when they were both girls, they decided to have a third in the hopes of having a son.

Amber and her 20-year-old boyfriend Skilar Ryan have been together since high school and were overjoyed when they discovered they were expecting a child.

Their families were resistant to the pregnancy and attempted to persuade the couple to abort it.

Amber gave birth to her first child, Jaylee Nevaeh Ryan, just a month after she turned 17 years old.

Brooklynn Mae Ryan, their second daughter, was born in April 2020.

River Souline, their third daughter, was born in October of last year.

She received a lot of angry messages from people who disagreed with her decision after she announced her plans for IVF on social media.

Some have said she is unfit to have children.

Others have suggested that she is unappreciative of the children she already has.

