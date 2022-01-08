‘I tried for years,’ Dolly Parton once told Andy Warhol, explaining why she never had children.

Carl Thomas Dean, Dolly Parton’s husband, has been her husband since 1966.

Dean rarely participates in Parton’s celebrity lifestyle, and the two have a notoriously private relationship.

Parton revealed why she never had children in a 1984 interview with Interview Magazine.

Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton is a collection of interviews with Dolly Parton.

Parton’s decision not to have children is explained in one of the featured interviews with Andy Warhol.

Parton told Interview in 1984, as documented in the book Dolly on Dolly: The Story of Dolly Parton’s Life.

“I tried for years, but I couldn’t have children.”

In my entire life, I’ve never been pregnant.

When I was younger and fooling around, I was terrified of becoming pregnant, and when I married and wanted children, I was unable to do so.

However, I don’t miss it.

I did for a while, but then I realized that I am the mother of everyone.

I’ve raised five of my younger siblings, and their children now refer to me as Aunt Grannie.

“I’m a cross between my grandmother and aunt.”

Fans of Dolly Parton began to doubt Dean’s existence because he rarely appeared with her in public.

In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Parton clarified the situation.

“A lot of people have speculated that over the years because he doesn’t want to be in the spotlight… It’s just not who he is.”

Parton told Entertainment Tonight, “He’s like, a quiet, reserved person, and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he’d never get a minute’s peace, and he’s right about that.”

Parton went on to say that their marriage, which has lasted nearly six decades, works for them.

“I’ve always admired and respected that in him, and I’ve always tried to keep him out of the spotlight as much as possible… He once said, ‘I didn’t choose this world, I chose you, and you chose that world.’

We can, however, keep our lives separate and together.’ And we do and have done so.

Parton stated, “We’ve been together for 56 years and married for 54.”

