I tried the viral face-shaving hack, and it completely destroyed my skin; it became spotty and inflamed, and it took months to heal.

A WOMAN has issued a warning about a viral face-shaving hack that she claims destroyed her skin and resulted in a painful acne breakout.

Natalie, a TikTok user and beauty enthusiast, frequently tests out new hair and beauty products and shows the results to her followers.

She was horrified by the results of dermaplaning, which involves shaving your face to remove hair, dirt, and dead skin cells.

Natalie went into great detail about her experience in a video warning her followers against using the hack.

“So, with this beauty hack, I completely destroyed my skin,” she explained.

“I became curious and thought to myself, ‘Hey, why don’t I just shave my face?’ Well, that didn’t work.

“You see, this dermaplaning technique left my skin glowing and amazing, but then everything went to hell.”

“It’s all bumpy,” she said of her break-out.

It is excruciatingly painful.

It’s scorching out there.”

Natalie’s skin was only able to return to its natural, clear state after several skin treatments.

“After many skin treatments, I was finally able to get my skin into good shape,” she said, “but the moral of the story is to leave it to the professionals and not try every beauty hack you see online.”

“STOP and never do this beauty hack yourself,” she captioned the video.

The video has received 6.3 million views, and the comments section is divided.

Several people claimed that the hack worked flawlessly for them.

“It made my skin flawless,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s crazy how everyone’s skin reacts differently,” another added. “This is my monthly routine, and my skin looks great.”

Others, on the other hand, claimed to have had the exact same experience as Natalie.

“THIS HAPPENED TO ME TOO,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “SAME THING HAPPENED TO ME.”

This will never happen again.”

“I did this maybe a week ago and broke out like crazy, and I couldn’t figure out why.”

A third added, “Now I know.”

