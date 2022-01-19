I tried to save money on a tattoo by letting a man do it with a machine he made himself – it was the worst decision I’ve ever made.

A WOMAN’S tattoo went horribly wrong, and she’s now warning others to think twice about where they get their tattoos done.

Cristine uploaded the video to TikTok, where it quickly went viral, attracting nearly 178 thousand viewers in just one day.

This happened when she was a 17-year-old student, according to her.

Cristine had agreed to go to someone’s bedroom in order to save money, where a young man promised to deliver the inking – a few dainty stars on the back of her neck – by his handcrafted machine.

But she had no idea that this would be her biggest blunder.

The young girl didn’t realize the stars were several sizes larger than she had anticipated while in excruciating pain – ”It just felt like my skin was ripping and tearing.”

Not only that, but when she saw the final result, she realized it wasn’t a small tattoo – it covered her entire upper back in tattooed stars.

”Perhaps one day I’ll cover it up…it’s been 12 years,” she says.

”My greatest regret in life.”

”Your sunburn with it made me think of the confederate flag for a second lollll,” one observant viewer joked.

”Not the stars on the shoulders,” one person said.

”So he just didn’t look at ur reference then,” someone tried to explain.

Many people shared their stories about star inkings, such as this TikTok user: ”This hit way too close to home.”

”Lol,” says the narrator.

I have your exact constellations.”

”I wish I could duet this – I have that EXACT star tattoo (first one) in the same place but with a “tattoo apprentice” friend – my kitchen,” said another.

