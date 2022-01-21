I used a psychic to find my ideal man; she said his name would be Adam, so I went to great lengths to find him.

I used a psychic to find my dream man, and she said his name would be Adam, so I went to great lengths to find him.

A WOMAN who was heartbroken after her ex-boyfriend broke up with her did what anyone would do: she went to see a psychic.

Celinaspookyboo, a TikTok user, shared the video on her account, where it has received over two million views.

Celina, who hails from the United States, is well-known on TikTok for her hilarious sleepwalking videos, as well as makeup looks and general lifestyle content in which her long-term partner Adam frequently appears.

Many people have wondered how the couple, who appear to be made for each other, met, so Celina revealed in a video how she and Adam met thanks to the help of a psychic.

“I’d just broken up with another Adam, and I wasn’t going to play any more dating games,” she explained.

“So, what exactly did I do?” says the narrator.

“Mhmm, I contacted a psychic.”

“So I take a seat across from Karen (the psychic), who, for some reason, smells like forty packets of cigarettes. I trust her.”

“I say, ‘Hey, I don’t want to play any games; I just want to know who I’m going to marry.’ I don’t care who they are, what they like, or what gender they are; I just want to know who I’m going to marry.”

“I require dedication.”

“You will marry an Adam,” Karen tells Celina as she takes a sip of her whisky sour and stares into Celina’s soul.

“He’ll be older than you, with brown hair and blue eyes, and he won’t be your type.”

Celina set out to find the Adam her psychic had mentioned.

It was as simple as that, she says, because she reached out to all of her friends and found someone who knew someone who fit the description of her psychics reading.

“Bing,” says the character.

‘Bang.’

There’s a big bang.

“It’s been thirteen years,” she says.

Celina explained that when people find out how she and Adam met, they lose their minds, and she acknowledges that their meeting was different from how most people meet their partner.

“You really said: “CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!” one user wrote, praising Celina’s story and how she went out on purpose to find her dream man based on the psychic’s description.

Another user exclaimed, “You really listened and got to the point, you said no more delays universe, this is my man, let’s find him!”

“That is one of the best stories I have heard so awesome how she got it right,” said a third person.

