I used my accessories to bind myself to a chair and stage my own kidnapping in order to get my boyfriend’s attention.

I tied myself to a chair with my accessories and pretended to be kidnapped so my boyfriend would respond.

WOULD YOU GO TO ANY LENGTH TO GET ANOTHER’S ATTENTION?

This 12-year-old girl went to the extreme of faking her own kidnapping in order to get her boyfriend’s attention.

Chiara shared a story from her past in a Tiktok video that has 6.6 million views.

Over the video of her grown-up self now, she wrote: “When I faked my own kidnapping at age 12 so my boyfriend would answer my FaceTime.”

She then posted staged photos of herself being ‘tied up’ with a pale pink handbag strap.

Chiara even made her own ‘gag’ out of a pink top with strings, which can be seen in the old photos.

She completed the look by wrapping an alice band around her ankles to make them appear tied together.

Chiara shared the faked kidnapping photos, as well as the e-mail messages she sent to her boyfriend at the time, Walker, on another Tiktok.

“If you ever want to see her again….Answer my FaceTime later…Or else,” she wrote in an email to him.

“Weirdo,” he countered.

“What did you do to Chiara?” Walked inquired, convinced by Chiara’s own accessories’ staged shots.

Chiara, 12, replied, “She’s tethered to my chair.”

Her ex-boyfriend confessed, “You scare me.”

“AT TWELVE? Plsss,” fans exclaimed, as they couldn’t believe Chiara had gone to such lengths to get her boyfriend’s attention.

“I have so many questions.”

One was perplexed by her idea. “Who took this photo? How did he react? How do you actually look terrified?”

“AND I THINK I’M CRAZY,” said another.

“I’m screaming i’m passing away hyperventilating,” they said after seeing what Chiara did.

“Should I do this with my ex YALL?” one wondered, clearly inspired by Chiara, who was only 12 years old.

“This is hilarious,” said another.

