I used only (dollar)45 to decorate my entire Christmas tree, and here’s how you can, too.

I spent only (dollar)45 to decorate my entire Christmas tree – here’s how I did it.

What’s the best part about Halloween? As soon as it’s over, people start thinking about Christmas decorations.

However, as you begin gift shopping for friends and family, as well as preparing a nice dinner and decorating the house, Christmas can rack up quite a bill.

This professional Christmas tree decorator, on the other hand, has discovered a way to save money while preparing for the holidays.

She only spent (dollar)45 on her Christmas tree decorations at the discount store.

She began her video by saying, “Today, we’re going to the Dollar Tree to design a Christmas tree on a budget.”

She then revealed that she will set a budget – for this occasion, it was (dollar)45 – and a theme before actually grabbing anything.

Her motivation at the time was elves.

AB then proceeded to look around the entire store to see what was available before making his selection.

Because people tend to go into a store and grab the first thing that catches their attention, this method actually helps people stay within budget.

“Dollar Tree had some hidden gems,” she said as she gathered a few basic decorations like ribbons, red balls, and snowflakes.

Discount stores are frequently excellent sources for basic items such as decorations and household items.

“However, I did make some DIY ornaments because the Dollar Tree didn’t have some of the items I needed,” she explained.

She did, however, show that she purchased individual items to make personalized Christmas tree balls.

Following her video, many people took to the comments section to share how they saved money while shopping for Christmas.

One person said it’s “so fun seeing all the old memories and ornaments we did in school” when they reuse their old Christmas tree decorations from previous years.

Another person mentioned that they purchased some ornaments from Home Depot, which also sells inexpensive decorations.

It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas decorations.

