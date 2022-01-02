I used Stacey Solomon’s Ikea mirror hack to spruce up my drab hallway and save a ton of money.

Stacey Solomon, a mumfluencer, taught one woman how to transform her home with a super-smart mirror tip.

Stacey’s “Ikea hack,” according to Alese, has saved her a lot of money.

“Our house is starting to feel like home,” the woman said on her TikTok account.

The woman, who went by the handle @juices92, posted a tour of her lovely home, complete with Ikea mirrors.

“For our hallway, we decided to try Stacey Solomon’s Ikea mirror hack,” she explained.

Stacey Solomon previously showed off her $1 Ikea frame panel mirror hack.

“I’m going to try and make a giant mirror,” Stacey said on TikTok in Spring of last year.

I really need something in these big white spaces (in her living room), and I really like those giant panel mirrors, but they’re so expensive.”

“So I bought these black frames and mirrors from Ikea for £30 total, so I’m hoping I can make it look nice,” the mumfluencer explained.

Stacey spent £1.25 on nine black frames and £1 on nine-panel mirrors of the same size, describing fitting the frames as “the most therapeutic thing ever.”

To put that in perspective, Maisons du Monde charges £110 for a nine-panel mirror that is very similar.

Alese was successful in replicating Stacey’s hack, and her TikTok post has racked up 52.6k views.

One viewer wrote, “Absolutely stunning, good job x” in response to the video.

“Beautiful,” said another.

