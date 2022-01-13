I used to be a teacher, so I understand what your child’s report card means and why the phrase “they have potential” is a red flag.

Because I used to be a teacher, I understand exactly what your child’s report card means and why the phrase “they have potential” is bad news.

READING YOUR CHILD’S SCHOOL REPORT CARD CAN GIVE YOU AN EXCITING INSIGHT INTO WHAT YOUR CHILD IS LIKE WHEN YOU’RE NOT AROUND.

But have you ever wondered what teachers think about when writing reports, and what some of the commonly used phrases actually mean?

Carol Murdoch, a former teacher and the founder of Love Outdoor Learning in West Lothian, Scotland, says, “Writing the end of term reports was always a challenge.”

“We only had a limited number of words to convey a full year’s worth of learning and experiences.”

“For me, the goal of the report was to give a snapshot of where the child is academically, provide guidance for their next steps, and, most importantly, highlight the child’s achievements for the year.”

“You wanted the parents to know that their child is extraordinary because they are.”

“But I was also aware that this is part of my personal history – I’m 40 this year and still have some old reports stashed away.”

“Like most teachers, I had a plethora of phrases at my disposal to describe the child in the report.”

“It’s not the teaching that’s the most difficult part of teaching; it’s the paperwork and administration!”

Carol clarifies the meanings of some commonly used phrases.

This indicates that the child is very enthusiastic.

In their excitement, they often forget to raise their hand or wait their turn.

They do, however, provide the class with energy.

This kid is self-assured and self-assured.

However, this can be overbearing at times, making it difficult to consider other people’s viewpoints.

They need to pay more attention to others, but they can also be excellent team leaders.

This child is well-versed in the rules and will alert others if they go too far.

They will also happily tell adults about their classmates’ alleged misdeeds.

This is a tricky one because it may affect the child’s relationships with his or her classmates.

Children who are self-assured may find it difficult to be corrected.

This, however, isn’t always a bad thing.

This sense of self-assurance can be beneficial in the long run.

This means, “This year, your child has kept me sane!”

This child is likely to have a great sense of humour.

Regardless of what they should be doing, this child will most likely talk to everyone and anyone.

They are a social butterfly who excels at forming bonds.

When I knew a child could achieve more if they just pushed themselves a little harder or were more focused, I would use this phrase frequently.

It’s a lovely way to give a gift.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.