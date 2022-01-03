I used to hide behind padded bras because of my teeny boobs, but now I’m proud to be flat-chested.

A WOMAN who used to be self-conscious about her flat chest has learned to love her tiny boobs.

Lisa Banks, who uses TikTok to promote body positivity, posted a video to the social media site showing how she used to hide her chest beneath padded bras.

Lisa showed a throwback photo from 2017 – a profile shot of herself sitting by a pond – in the video.

“2017 – hiding behind padded bras,” she scribbled over the image, which was then displayed to her today.

Lisa flaunted her figure from the side and front, wearing a white strappy crop top with no padded bra underneath.

She captioned the TikTok video, “Me back then wouldn’t have believed I’d grow to not only accept but love my small boobs.”

Viewers praised her for embracing her figure, which she flaunted in short shorts.

“There’s no need to hide,” one person wrote, while another added, “I’m so glad you found yourself and are proud of who you are.”

“Love love LOVE this!!!” said a third person, and “You are so radiant!” said another.

Another person remarked on Lisa’s “comfy” appearance, to which she replied, “It is super comfy.”

“It takes time to accept yourself and become mentally at ease, but once you’re there, you’ll notice no one is looking.”

I’m not paying attention.”

Lisa responded to trolls who said things like, “You look like a boy,” in another video.

“However, I love myself,” she replied.

“Did you skip puberty?” asked another troll, to which Lisa responded by dancing around and flaunting her slim figure in the TikTok Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? challenge.

