I used to work as a doctor’s receptionist, and one woman was enraged when she became pregnant while on birth control, even after we explained why.

When a patient complained about falling pregnant while wearing her contraceptive NuvaRing… on her wrist, one healthcare receptionist was left speechless.

Maddy, from the United States, describes how the patient was enraged and demanded to speak with the doctor, claiming that she had been given ineffective contraception.

This popular method of contraception isn’t supposed to be worn on the wrist, and the healthcare worker couldn’t believe the patient didn’t know.

The NuvaRing is a small soft plastic ring that you place inside your vagina, according to the NHS.

Maddie recreated the shocking incident she had with the patient on her TikTok account.

She said “working as a healthcare receptionist” under the caption “little baby problem” in a post under the domain @itsdramaddy.

“Based on a true story,” she said the patient arrived at the clinic flustered, and after asking for her date of birth, she said, “Hi my name is Imma, Imma Winer, and I need to see the doctor right away.”

“I have a bone to pick with him because THIS isn’t working,” the patient said, holding up her wrist where she was wearing the NuvaRing.

“You’re wearing your birth control as a bracelet?” the receptionist exclaimed, surprised.

“Um, OK, so that’s NOT how you use that,” she adds.

The patient remained hysterical, claiming that it was the bracelet, not how she was wearing it, that was the problem.

“It doesn’t work for me in any way because I’m PREGNANT,” the patient explained.

The video has received over 789k views, with TikTok users laughing out loud.

“This is why doctors now explain even the most basic things that are literally common sense, and people still do it,” one person commented.

“Even if the doctor didn’t explain it, you’d think they’d read the humongous paper the pharmacy gave them,” another added.

“I don’t think I could deal with that with a straight face,” a third said.

