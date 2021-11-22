I used to work as a doctor’s receptionist, and while some people think we’re rude, this is exactly what we deal with on a daily basis.

People think doctor’s receptionists are rude, but this is exactly what we deal with every day.

YOU need to make a doctor’s appointment, but calling the surgery is a task that many of us dread.

It may appear that speaking with reception is more difficult than speaking with the Queen, but appointments are scarce, and if you catch the receptionist on a bad day, you may feel as if you’re being lectured.

While doctor receptionists are frequently accused of being “rude,” there are a number of factors at work that you are likely unaware of.

Richard Kellow, a former receptionist who is now a hypnotherapist at Kellow Hypnotherapy, explains why the role has such a bad reputation…

To begin, keep in mind that your local surgery receptionist isn’t just there to answer the phone.

“It was nonstop from the moment we turned on the phones in the morning,” Richard says.

“In addition to scheduling appointments, we typed and filed referral letters from doctors to specialists.”

“We’d also communicate with the couriers who collected the blood and urine samples, process prescriptions, and keep the waiting room tidy,” she says.

Furthermore, while some patients were patiently waiting their turn to see the doctor, others were a little more…demanding.

“The same people would come back day after day to see the doctor,” Richard says, “and it would be those people who would come up to reception after waiting 20 minutes to ask if we’d forgotten them, convinced that everyone else got to see the doctor sooner.”

“Sometimes people thought we just didn’t want them to go to the doctor because we didn’t want them to – as if it was our choice when they got medical help or if we were just making them wait for the sake of it.”

“In reality, getting everyone through as quickly and smoothly as possible would make our lives so much easier.”

What was the most challenging aspect of the role?

“Rude patients,” says Richard.

Honestly.

People didn’t always appreciate the fact that you were there to assist them as well.

Patients would also expect to be given medicine.

“Even if their repeat prescriptions weren’t due or the doctor hadn’t signed it off, they still wanted you to get it for them – and get it right away.”

“They were frequently so stressed that they refused to listen to logic or reason.”

“Some of the common mistakes patients would make were making personal remarks about the receptionist’s appearance, booking appointments and then not showing up for them, and demanding to see a doctor.”

So, the next time you dismiss your neighborhood GP receptionist, keep these things in mind…

