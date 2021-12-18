I used to work as a nurse in a sex clinic, and we can tell when people are lying about their sex lives.

I used to work as a sex clinic nurse, and I know how to spot people who are lying about their sex lives.

Have you had many sexual partners, and have you ever slept with someone of the same gender?

These are the types of questions we’re all asked during routine sexual health exams, but even when speaking with professionals, it can be difficult to give honest answers.

However, while many people find it difficult to discuss, it is critical that we be open and honest about our sexual health.

Karishma Rai worked as a Sexual Health Nurse before becoming a Clinical Nurse Specialist.

She explains why it’s critical to have open and honest conversations with the doctors and nurses who are there to help, as well as how they can detect deception…

Every day was different for Karishma, but the way patients felt was often the same, and all staff did their best to make them feel at ease.

“People come to the sexual health clinic with a variety of emotions, from embarrassment, guilt, anxiety, and fear to shame,” Karishma says.

“It’s a great feeling for both the sexual health nurse and the patient to be able to make them feel comfortable enough to talk about their problem openly and then educate them about taking proactive steps to look after their sexual health.”

“I usually started my morning with a routine STI check on patients who came in for review with mouth or genital ulcers, followed by complicated Chlamydia post-treatment and more consultation on urinary symptoms, discharge, pelvic pain, [and]genital lumps.”

“In the afternoon, I saw patients who wanted to fitexchange contraceptive implants such as the coil and talk about the other types of contraception we offer, or consult patients who needed emergency oral contraception.”

Visiting a sexual health professional can, of course, make some people feel embarrassed – or ashamed – to tell the whole truth.

“People try to lie about their sexual health, especially when asked how many sexual partners they’ve had in the last three months and if they’ve ever had sex with the same sex,” Karishma says.

“It’s possible that this is due to the stigma associated with sexual health.”

“You can tell if someone is lying because they change their story or their body language is closed and avoids eye contact.”

Due to the stigma associated with sexual health, people don’t always talk about it openly, and will go to great lengths to avoid seeking help – including trying dangerous home’remedies.’

“I once had a patient with a peeling superficial layer of skin on his genital,” Karishma says.

“When I asked him what had happened, he had a sexual reaction…”

