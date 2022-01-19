I used to work as a wedding vendor, but after one ‘Momzilla’ lied to get a refund and left such negative reviews, I had to close shop.

I used to work as a wedding vendor, but after one ‘Momzilla’ lied to get a refund and left such bad reviews, I had to close down.

A FORMER wedding vendor has reminisced about the wedding disaster that led to the closure of their mobile photo booth business.

They claimed that a “Momzilla” lied to get a refund and then posted negative reviews on the internet, which had a significant impact on business.

The person, who shared their story anonymously on Reddit, explained that the photo booth representative they sent to the wedding set up, managed, and cleaned up the display and the included props without any issues.

According to the poster, the bride’s mother apparently had a fit at 2 a.m.

“I received an email from the bride’s mother stating that the wedding reception had been ruined as a result of our presence and requesting a full refund,” they wrote.

The former vendor was “completely baffled” by this and asked the mother to explain the situation.

She responded that “no props for anyone to use” were present at the wedding, which “puzzled” the vendor even more because she had photographic evidence of props being present.

“When I told Momzilla about it, she said there weren’t enough props and went on to say there were only a few boas, sunglasses, and other things,” the poster claimed.

“I decided to look up Momzilla’s name on social media and saw a picture of her.”

“I then went through all of the photobooth photos and found several of her wearing props, including one in which she was wearing about eight boas, which contradicted her claim that she only had a couple of boas.”

The vendor responded with photo evidence, but the mother pointed out that there was another problem: the photo backdrop was incorrect.

The poster admitted, “She was right, it was the wrong color.”

“However, when I asked if she informed the tech, she said she didn’t because it would have been too much of a hassle.

“I told her the tech had the right backdrop and it would’ve only taken a split second for him to slide on the right cover.”

The mother was emailed a few more times before being given half of her money back, according to the poster, but that’s when she discovered what the real issue was.

The mother inquired as to why the money would take a few days to be deposited back into her account when “other vendors” could do it faster, implying that she was seeking refunds from more than just the photo booth company.

After doing some more research, the business owner discovered that the bartender had been struck…

