I used to work at Burger King, and there’s one secret phrase you can say to guarantee a fresh burger every time.

I used to work at Burger King, and there’s a secret phrase you can say to guarantee a fresh burger every time.

You’re in luck if you’re sick of fast-food meals that have spent too much time under a warming lamp.

A former Burger King employee revealed how to order a fresh burger every time.

John Liang, whose TikTok page is dedicated to providing “finance cheat codes” to his followers, acted out a potential encounter between a Burger King employee and a customer who wants a fresh patty.

He claims that the key is to say, “I would like my patty fresh off the broiler,” rather than simply asking for a fresh burger.

“Oh, so you know the secret phrase,” John, who was posing as a Burger King employee, said.

“Because instead of giving you something from the warming tray, we’re going to take a frozen patty and put it in the broiler to make it fresh just for you.”

While John never worked at Burger King, his friend TJ did and told him about the hack.

While the tip appears to be harmless, many viewers left negative comments in the video’s comment section.

One viewer wrote, “Yea, that’s how you get your food spit in.”

Another skeptic predicted, “That Whopper will fall to the ground and get spit on.”

“Bro it’s fast food, just get your order and move on,” a third unamused individual stated.

“Make it yourself if you want something fresh.”

“Except now you’re waiting an extra 20 minutes for a (dollar)5 burger; as a former Burger King employee, this is generally not worth it,” a fourth dissenter added.

A request for comment from The Sun was not immediately returned by Burger King.

If you don’t want to order from Burger King, there is a suggestion to go to McDonald’s and get a fresh burger and fries.

In addition, a McDonald’s employee revealed how he restores the freshness of Chicken McNuggets with minimal effort.

