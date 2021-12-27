I used to work at Drybar, and my simple trick will ensure you get the perfect blowout without being rushed in the middle of your service.

I used to work at Drybar, and my simple trick will ensure that you get the perfect blowout without being rushed in the middle of your service.

Isn’t it the worst when you pay for a service and the employee rushes you and does a poor job?

So, according to this former Drybar employee, you can get the blowout of your dreams without having to rush out the door.

Miss Julia DH, who uses the handle Miss Julia DH on social media, filmed a friend who taught her how to get the perfect blowout even if she doesn’t have straight hair.

“Tell me if you don’t have white girl hair,” she said to her friend, referring to straight hair.

“You have to put in the notes that you have textured hair because if you don’t, they’ll book you for 45 minutes and rush your hair and f**k it up,” the former Drybar employee explained in the video.

Other Drybar employees responded to the comment by saying they agreed with the advice because they often feel bad when they don’t do a good job because they don’t have enough time.

Others added that the same is true for women with extremely long hair because it takes longer to style.

A hairstylist previously revealed her secret to avoiding frizzy hair, and it all comes down to when you brush your hair.

A woman on the internet issued an appeal to all curly and frizzy-haired individuals, advising them to follow her routine if they want silky curls.

“Do you know that when you use a hairbrush to brush your hair when you get out of the shower, you’re actually going to create so much more frizz in your curls?” one of the team’s hair specialists wrote on the TikTok account of the UK salon UnitFour.

Instead, brush your teeth in the shower.

You should also use a comb rather than a brush.

“Apply conditioner and comb it through.”

“After that, rinse off, exit the shower, and let it air dry,” she advised.

“If it’s still knotty, start at the bottom and work your way up the hair with a wide-toothed comb.”

This trick, according to the hair expert, would also work for wavy hair.

