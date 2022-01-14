I used to work at Home Depot, and I’ll show you how to get (dollar)50 off anything in the store, as well as other money-saving tricks.

I used to work at Home Depot, and I’ll show you how to get (dollar)50 off anything in the store, as well as other money-saving tips.

AN EX-HOME DEPOT EMPLOYEE has revealed a way to get better Home Depot prices.

They claimed that if you simply ask, you can get (dollar)50 off anything in the store.

“If you go to Home Depot and don’t like the price of something, every employee can alter the price of any item up to (dollar)50 off without a manager’s approval,” says the tweet, which was originally posted by Twitter user @ThisABurnerFrFr.

“All you have to do is ask,” says the narrator.

A TikToker shared the advice as part of a collection of similar tips, tricks, and hacks from former store employees, and it quickly went viral.

The trick was confirmed by several people who claimed to work at Home Depot, but they advised against using it.

“I used to work at Home Depot,” says the narrator.

“We can do it, but we don’t have to.”

“I wouldn’t change the price on anything if I didn’t like you,” one person admitted.

“When I worked at Home Depot, I gave discounts to many sweet, understanding customers; if they were rude, I’d act like there was nothing I could do,” another former employee shared.

Others cautioned that there must be a reason to deduct such a large amount from the ticketed price, such as product damage, extreme customer inconvenience, or a competitor store selling the same item for less.

One user, on the other hand, stated that she would gladly assist anyone.

They slammed, “I worked at Home Depot and I would give (dollar)50 off to anyone who asked for it because these companies don’t care about you.”

In a statement to The Sun, a representative from Home Depot’s corporate communications office responded to the tip, saying it is not “entirely accurate.”

“While our associates are empowered to look after our customers and provide the best customer service possible,” they explained, “price adjustments are made on a case-by-case basis.”

TikTok, which has 1.7 million views and counting, also shared a tweet claiming that Publix customers can save money on fruit.

“Instead of buying pineapples chopped already, you can buy a whole pineapple and take it to the deli and they will cut it for you, save some money,” @ExcuseMeRants2 tweeted.

The information was first revealed by a Publix employee, according to the tweet.

In a response to the tweet, the user claimed that it had worked on several occasions.

Other alleged Publix employees have also confirmed it.

“Can confirm this,” said a TikToker claiming to work in Publix’s produce department…

