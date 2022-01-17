I used to work at Lush, and there are three different ways to get free products, all of which are based on your personality.

I used to work for Lush, and there are three ways to get free products, and it all depends on your personality.

WHO doesn’t like free stuff, especially from well-known retailers like Lush?

A former employee has revealed three ways customers can get free products from the cosmetics company, and you should be aware of them.

“If you go to any Lush store and you become friends with the person who’s serving you,” former employee Eloise Fouladgar revealed in a social media video.

“And if you get along great and vibe with the person, they’ll give you a free gift at the end of your visit.”

Who knew that a little kindness could go so far?

Lush has a recycling program where you can get a free face mask of your choice if you bring in five empty product containers, according to the TikTok star.

This particular hack isn’t so hidden because Lush promotes it as a way to be more environmentally friendly.

On their website, Lush stated, “At Lush, all of our primary packaging is post-consumer recycled.”

“This means the plastic is made from recycled materials – straight from the recycling bin, collected through local recycling programs, and delivered to recycling facilities.

“Bring five of our empty black or clear pots to any of our locations, and we’ll give you a complimentary fresh face mask.”

“We send your old pots to our supplier, who regrinds and remolds them, resulting in a completely new batch of pots.”

“Once the recycled pots arrive at our factory, we fill them with our products and ship them to our retail locations across North America.”

“All of our customers are encouraged to use our Pot Return program to ensure that they are as environmentally friendly as possible.”

“They actually give you a free product if you go to a Lush store and say it’s your birthday,” she explained.

Eloise went on to say that she was unaware of this while working there and only discovered it after it happened to her.

She also cautioned people against lying about their birthdays because they are checked.

Now get out there and get your freebies!

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.