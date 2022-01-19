I used to work at Michael’s, and my simple trick will help you save money so you can splurge without breaking the bank.

WE ARE ALWAYS on the lookout for cost-cutting opportunities.

A good sale is always welcome, whether it’s buying clearance items or using coupons.

A former Michael’s employee shared her money-saving tips.

“I used to be an assistant manager at Michael’s while I was in high school and after I graduated,” she began.

While some policies have changed since she left the store, she claims that the following statements are still correct.

“Michael’s sells these (dollar)5 grab bags a few times a year.

“Everything that didn’t sell when the prices dropped to 90% off is in there.”

She also claimed that some of the bags contained high-quality items.

“For example, I’ve put together grab bags worth (dollar)300 to (dollar)400 at retail.”

That’s a significant increase over the previous price of (dollar)5.

“I’d say the average is between (dollar)75 and (dollar)100, but the five dollars is always worth it.”

Her second secret advised viewers not to pay full price at Michael’s.

“As if I’m going to judge you if you [pay full price].”

Michael’s has coupons all the time.”

She claimed that, while coupons used to be better before the pandemic, with many offering more than half off certain items, they are still quite good today.

“They will give you an instant coupon if you join the rewards program.”

“If you’re a teacher or a non-profit, Michael’s also has a lot of discounts, so just ask at checkout.”

She claimed that most of the time when she worked there, she simply gave people discounts if they asked at the register.

In response to a question about when the grab bags are released, the former employee posted another video, this time claiming that the grab bags were released yesterday, January 18th.

Give your neighborhood store a call to see if they have the (dollar)5 goodies!