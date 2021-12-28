When I worked at Starbucks, the baristas despised customers who ordered Frappuccinos.

When I worked at Starbucks, baristas despised customers ordering Frappuccinos.

Here are some tips for saving money on drinks.

WHILE THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS THE PERFECT JOB, we think working in a coffee shop comes close.

After all, you’ll not only learn how to make the perfect cup of coffee, but you’ll also get some delicious treats like breakfast muffins and sandwiches.

However, this former Starbucks employee claims that the job isn’t always easy.

In a series of viral TikTok videos, the woman, who goes by the online handle Artzy Status, revealed the secrets that every barista wants you to know.

Let’s just say it’ll make you reconsider ordering a Frappuccino the next time.

For the past ten years, we’ve worked hard to instill the Starbucks lingo in our heads.

Tall is used instead of small, Grande is used instead of medium, and Venti is used instead of large.

While we could confidently recite our drink order in our sleep, this former barista claims that it makes no difference if you don’t use the proper terminology.

“I’m sorry to break it to you, but we don’t mind if you speak in Starbucks jargon,” she explained.

“All you have to do now is place an order,” says the narrator.

“There’s a queue ahead of you.”

If you order several hot drinks at once, your barista can usually finish them all fairly quickly, depending on whether they all require the same milk.

Frappuccinos, on the other hand, need to be prepared individually in a special blender.

In light of this, the woman claims that ordering multiple Frappuccinos in various flavors is a surefire way to enrage a barista.

“Order four Frappuccinos if you want to irritate us or get on our nerves,” she continued, describing how they “hate” making them.

“At the very least, you’ll get two dirty looks.”

Since hearing about the mysterious “secret menu,” we’ve been dying to try the Caramel Nut Crunch, a vanilla bean frappuccino with caramel syrup, toffee nut syrup, crunch bits, whipped cream, and caramel drizzle.

While we’ve always assumed that the baristas would be given instructions on how to make each drink, this woman claims that the opposite is true.

“Be ready to reveal anything from the’secret menu,’ because there isn’t one,” she added.

“Just tell us what’s in it.”

During the hot summer months, they’re our go-to beverage, but according to the former barista, there’s a VERY simple way to save money on your iced latte.

“Instead of an iced latte, get a double espresso shot over ice,” she advised.

The barista must place it in a plastic cup and…

