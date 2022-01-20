I used to work at Texas Roadhouse, and you can save money on one of our most expensive meals while also getting an extra side.

I used to work at Texas Roadhouse, and I can tell you that you can save money on one of our most expensive meals while also getting an extra side.

A WOMAN who claims to be a former employee of Texas Roadhouse wants to save money for her customers.

So, if you want steak, she revealed the meal you should order because you get a lot more food for less money, according to her.

In a video posted to her TikTok page, the former employee, Ashley Everson, said, “I used to work at Texas Roadhouse, so listen to me out.”

“Order the Filet Medallions when you go to Texas Roadhouse.”

“This is how it works.”

She then revealed that the Filet Medallions come with 9 ounces of steak, but only 6 or 8 ounces if you order a filet mignon steak from the “regular menu.”

In addition, the medallions are less expensive than regular steak – but that’s not all.

“The medallions come with an extra side because they come with rice or mashed potatoes, but what they don’t tell you is that you can substitute any side on the menu,” Ashley explained.

As a result, you get the side dish that comes with the medallions as well as the option to replace the base with another one of your favorite side dishes.

“So you get an extra side, an extra ounce of meat, and it’s cheap,” she went on to say.

“And you order the filet mignon – it’s the best steak in the world, like you can’t beat it.”

Ashley’s video received nearly 600,000 “likes” on Facebook, as well as comments from several other current or former Texas Roadhouse employees.

“As a former roadie, I can attest to the fact that she is indeed doing the Lord’s work,” one person said.

“And don’t forget about those to-go kids meals!”

In response to her remark, the “former roadie” pointed out that “junior tenders are the same thing as the boneless wings,” allowing customers to get exactly what they want for a lower price, as children’s meals are typically priced lower than adult meals.

“I’m also a former roadie,” someone else added.

“If you don’t want to order a large salad but still want chicken on it, order the kids chicken meal with a side salad.”

A third viewer wrote, “I used to be a server at Texas Roadhouse.”

“As a pro tip, you can always get half an appetizer as a side.”

TikTok has been used by current and former employees of several well-known American restaurants to communicate with customers and help them get the best deals.

A former Chipotle employee, for example, revealed how to get two burrito bowls for the price of one.

In addition, a former Burger King employee shared some tips on how to always get a fresh burger…

