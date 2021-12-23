I used to work for Glossier, and these are the products you should invest in, from hair products to a specific lipstick shade.

SHOPPING FOR NEW MAKEUP AND SKINCARE PRODUCTS CAN BE DIFFICULT IF YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU WANT.

If you’re a fan of Glossier, a woman claiming to be a former employee has you covered, revealing which products she thinks people should buy.

In a video posted to her TikTok page, Mary Malloy, a former Glossier employee, said, “Starting with my favorite product of all time, the You perfume.”

“Everyone smells different, but no one smells bad, and it blows my mind every time I smell it.”

She then suggested Glossier’s Body Hero Daily Oil Wash, a body cleanser formulated with seven different oils that removes dirt and oil from the body without drying it out.

The product has been dermatologist and gynecologist tested, is vegan, and has not been tested on animals, according to the website.

The Vinylic Lip gloss in the shade Genius, part of the Glossier Play! brand, came in third on Mary’s list of recommendations.

The brand has since been discontinued, and the lip gloss is no longer available on Glossier’s website.

Jessica, a Canadian beauty blogger, described the product as a “creme gloss formula that can be applied sheer or built up for a more opaque and vibrant look,” and described the Genius shade as a “peachy blush.”

People can certainly find a gloss to match that description among the dozens of beauty brands on the market.

Mary’s views were backed up by fellow Glossier fans, with several praising her perfume recommendation in particular.

“I get a lot of compliments whenever I wear that perfume,” one TikToker said.

Another person mentioned that the body cleanser is their absolute favorite product.

Former store employees have also used TikTok to promote other brands, using their knowledge and experience.

For example, a woman who claimed to have previously worked at Lululemon revealed the one tank and one legging she considers to be worth the money.

