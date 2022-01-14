I used to work for Lush, and this is what your choice of bath bomb says about you.

I used to work for Lush, and your bath bomb choice reveals a lot about you.

A PERFECTLY RUN BATH, especially with a fancy Lush bath bomb, is nothing better at the end of a long, hard day at work.

But with so many options, and displays brimming with brightly colored, often glittery bombs, how do you choose which one is right for you?

Whether you select your ideal bath product based on color, scent, or even the catchy name, the bomb you select can reveal a lot about you.

Amelia Ng, a former Lush employee, explains what your choice says about you in this video…

The Dragon’s Egg begins with a slow fizz, but as it fizzes on, it becomes more exciting.

This one is particularly popular among Harry Potter and Game of Thrones fans.

It’s ideal for anyone looking for a little bit of magic, and fans of science fiction are likely to choose it.

This one is very popular for bridal parties and hen parties, and bridesmaids frequently purchase it.

They purchase this item on a regular basis because it appears to be very popular for use in gift bags.

If you’re buying this, you’re someone who craves a taste of the real thing and gets excited when the word sex is mentioned.

The aphrodisiac ingredients jasmine, clary sage, and ylang ylang are included in Sex Bomb, one of the first bath bombs inspired by Tom Jones’ mega hit.

The bomb is pink and purple with a wafer rose on top, making it very feminine and sexy!

If you purchase the Twilight bath bomb, you are a hard worker in need of a good night’s sleep.

This one is popular among people who have trouble sleeping and over-worriers who want to get some rest.

It’s like a sleeping potion, full of lavender and quite sweet!

This one is for aspiring astronauts.

The Intergalactic bomb is primarily purchased by parents because it is extremely popular among children (or those of us who still have a childish side!).

This is because it’s one of the most entertaining on the market, with popping candy and a rainbow of colors including luminous pink and yellow.

It’s an out-of-this-world experience, with a hint of mint from peppermint oil.

The Big Blue is the place to be for beach bums and nostalgic travelers who have had their vacations cut short.

It’ll transport you back to a time when you were floating in the sea.

With seaweed and sea salt, you won’t be able to get a more beachy vibe in your bathtub at home!

Its scent is zesty and energizing, like the fresh…

