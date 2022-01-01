‘I usually enjoy anything Beyoncé related,’ says Zendaya, who has been in the Beyhive since at least 2015.

Zendaya, the star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, is a fashion icon, an Emmy Award-winning actor, and a Beyoncé fan.

Even back in 2015, this artist expressed her admiration for Beyoncé.

Zendaya talked about working with Beyoncé and admiring her from afar in this interview.

Before moving on to other projects, Zendaya starred in several Disney Channel productions.

She co-starred with Zac Efron in the film musical The Greatest Showman.

She also played the cynical but endearing MJ in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Zendaya also earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, making her the youngest actress to do so.

Zendaya played the troubled teen Rue in the HBO original Euphoria.

Zendaya occasionally expresses her admiration for other artists outside of her acting and singing careers.

Zendaya mentioned Beyoncé, a Grammy Award-winning artist, as one of the highlights of her week in 2015.

“This weekend is all about celebrating music, which is one of my favorite things, so there you go,” Zendaya told MaximoTV, before adding, “and Beyoncé.”

I usually enjoy anything Beyoncé-related.”

When asked to name her favorite Beyoncé song, the actor said she couldn’t pick just one.

She admitted to being a little biased because she adores everything the “Hold Up” musician has done.

Years later, Zendaya expressed her admiration for Beyoncé.

Zendaya danced to Beyoncé’s “Partition” in one video and lip-synced to Beyoncé’s Lemonade track “Formation” in another.

Beyoncé wished Zendaya and other Virgos a happy birthday in her website’s birthday post, demonstrating their mutual love and respect.

Zendaya appeared in the visual album Lemonade alongside Chloe and Halle Bailey, especially for the song “All Night.”

“You know what’s funny is I got the call from her management team, and I literally thought it was a joke… nobody gets a call from Beyoncé’s team…,” Zendaya said of her Lemonade experience in an interview with ExtraTV. “And then it got real when she walked into my little dressing room area,” she continued.

Even after working on Lemonade with Beyoncé, Zendaya expressed her admiration for the Grammy Award-winning singer.

Zendaya took to Instagram to share her reaction to Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix.

