I waited four years for my dream tattoo, but the artist misspelled it, so I now have a huge coverup on my back.

I waited four years for my dream tattoo, but the artist misspelled it, leaving me with a massive coverup on my back instead.

TATTOOING is a long-term commitment to a cause you care about.

The worst thing that could have happened to Liberty was for the tattoo artist to misspell her name.

Her 180.2k Tiktok followers heard about the 19-year-old’s botched tattoo experience.

She displayed photos of her original design, herself with new tattoos, a closer look at the full misspelled tattoo, and finally the massive cover up of a rose she received on her shoulder.

She wrote over the video, “What I asked for and what I got and then the coverup.”

“On my tattoo, Phillippians was spelled Phillippians,” she explained the error.

She later clarified, “Omg I meant to say that vise versa lol on my tattoo it was spelled phillipians it’s supposed to be philippians.”

“Do not be anxious about anything,” Philippians 4.6 says, “but present your requests to God in every situation by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving.”

When it came to the massive rose cover-up tattoo, Liberty explained that the tattooist “covered it for free and plans on redoing it for free.”

One commenter reassured her and offered solutions to her botched tattoo, saying, “He could of just added the p and re did and I.. or only cover up word…he need to pay for the removal.”

Someone suggested, “Get it again!! Just in a different place,” especially since it means so much to you.

One person wrote, “I guess I don’t understand why he didn’t just cover the verse,” recalling how much the original tattoo meant to Liberty.

Because it is so important.”

“I actually prefer the flower,” one person stated, “rock it, girl!!!!”

“I think it would look fine if it didn’t have color,” someone suggested, suggesting she change the cover up tattoo.

“He made me get color because I was so sad,” Liberty explained.

In another Tiktok, she filmed herself taking a deep breath while writing “finally got the tattoo I designed and waited 4 years to get,” which she captioned with “permanently. on my body.”

“My first tattoo has a misspelled word, and my father was the only one who noticed,” one person wrote.

Liberty responded, “Thank goodness I’m not alone.”

“I get it because I have a huge quote on my back with a misspelled word,” one woman explained.

