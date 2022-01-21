‘I Want to Look Like an F—ing Pirate,’ Florence Pugh said of Yelena’s ‘Hawkeye’ Wardrobe.

‘I Want to Look Like an F—ing Pirate,’ Florence Pugh said about Yelena’s ‘Hawkeye’ Wardrobe.

Florence Pugh is endearing to fans because she has a fun and hilarious personality in every role she plays.

Her performance as Yelena Belova in the Marvel Disney(plus) series Hawkeye is particularly amusing.

For this installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she reprises her role as Black Widow’s sister.

Yelena’s Hawkeye outfit was also a talking point.

Pugh may be a jokester in real life, but she was serious about her role.

According to reports, she routinely offered dialogue and wardrobe suggestions to improve her character.

Pugh, in fact, took complete control of her appearance in one memorable scene.

Here’s how she went about shaping it.

Pugh’s Yelena appears in Hawkeye wearing either her Black Widow outfit or a brown fur coat over an “I Love New York” te.

Because most of Yelena’s early scenes rely on her remaining anonymous, the producers thought the tourist look would be a good way for her to blend in.

When she’s following Eleanor to her meeting with Kingpin, she’ll be wearing this outfit.

Throughout several episodes, Yelena also wears the iconic Black Widow suit, particularly during the legendary fight scenes.

This suit makes it simple for anyone who hasn’t seen Black Widow to recognize Yelena, even if you weren’t sure who she was at first.

Fans are still talking about Yelena and Kate’s epic mac and cheese scene.

Much of this dialogue was improvised between Pugh and Hailee Steinfeld, according to some behind-the-scenes details, making it fun and authentic.

Anyone who has seen the Black Widow movie may recall Yelena asking her mother for mac and cheese at that time, according to Insider.

According to reports, Yelena’s response to the lone fork in the drawer, “This is not cutlery,” was improvised.

Pugh was the one who suggested incorporating the hot sauce.

After a few takes and bites of hot sauce, the crew was worried that Pugh would need a break.

But, true to form, Pugh remained a hilarious trooper throughout the shoot.

Pugh was also heavily involved in Yelena’s wardrobe selection.

“For the mac and cheese scene, we originally wanted the fur coat outfit,” said episode director Bert to BuzzFeed.

“She was like, ‘No, I want to walk into that apartment looking like a f-ing pirate,’ so…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.